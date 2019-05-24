Services
Vaughn, Dorothy Imogene "Inie", age 87, of Knoxville passed away May 23, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, William Charles Vaughn. Inie was an unselfish person who cared for others and sought ways to help others. She cared for many children in her home for many years. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by daughters, Jeanna Smith and Crystal Coleman; son-in-law, Richard Coleman; grandchildren, Michael and Richard Smith and Caleb and McKenna Coleman; great-grandchildren, Bryson, Donovan and Kaitlin Smith; brother, Bud Cunningham; sisters, Sue Jordan and Jenny Walters. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Weaver Funeral Home. www.weaverfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 24, 2019
More Information
