Dorothy Jane Atchley



Knoxville - Dorothy Jane Atchley, age 89, after a lengthy illness passed away peacefully on July 8, 2020 at Parkwest Medical Center. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, and crocheting. Loved her Lord and Savior and dearly loved her family.



She was preceded in death by her mother, Annabelle Davis Atchley; father, Herman I. Atchley; mother, Maude; son, James Edward "Eddie" McNeilly; sisters, Imogene Whitaker and Willa Mae Patterson; ex-husband, James E. "Red" McNeilly.



She is survived by her brother, George Edward "Ed" (Sonya) Atchley; loving sister, Billye (Bill) Guffey; daughter, Janice (Charlie) Hatley of Lenoir City; sons, Douglas (Gertie) McNeilly of Okolona, MS, Terry McNeilly of Lenoir City, Christopher McNeilly of Dawsonville, GA, and Allen McNeilly of Knoxville; grandchildren, Crystal (Connie) Marsh, Tonya (Larry) Teaster, James Avery McNeilly, Douglas "Jason" (Carrie) McNeilly Jr., Semar (Penny) Vaughan, Jacques Vaughan, Terry Lynn Rudd, Trisha Garner, Suzanne, James McNeilly, Josh (Callie) McNeilly, and Clint McNeilly; and several great-grandchildren. A special thanks to the staff on Harmony at River Grove Nursing Home and the staff of 5-R at Parkwest. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Monday, July 13, 2020 at Miller Funeral Home Magnolia Chapel, Rev. Larry Teaster officiating, interment to follow at East Maryville Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM Monday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.









