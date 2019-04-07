|
|
Dorothy Jane Trentham Mays
Knoxville, TN
Dorothy Jane Trentham Mays – age 90 of Knoxville, TN, moved to her heavenly home on Friday, April 5, 2019. Dorothy was well loved by many, especially by the staff at Morning Pointe of Powell. She was affectionately known as "Momma Dot" during her 40 plus years of service in childcare. She was an avid reader and loved singing in the choir lifting her voice to the Lord. She was a lifelong member of Riverview Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 68 years, Robert Lee Mays; parents, Aden and Pearl Trentham; and sister, Shirley Kelley. She is survived by her son, George Larry (Brenda) Mays; daughter, Ginger (Stan) Sharp; and grandchildren, Greg (Lisa) Mays, Gelaine (Gabe) Jensen, Isaac (Katie) Sharp, Jordan Sharp, and Jillian (Matt) Riddle. She is also survived by her 7 great grandchildren. The family will receive friends for visitation on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Bridges Funeral Home. Family and friends will gather on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 2:00 PM for graveside services at Asbury cemetery with Hospice Chaplain Phil Groos officiating. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Gillespie Avenue Baptist Church Music Ministry, 1701 Gillespie Ave, Knoxville, TN 37917. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2019