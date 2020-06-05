Dorothy Jarnagin Hall
Knoxville - Dorothy Jarnagin Hall died June 4, 2020 in her home in Knoxville, TN. She was born an only child of Orice and Jewel Jarnagin on February 2, 1925 in Beaver Dam, KY. She was raised in this quaint Ohio County community and graduated from Beaver Dam High School.
Dorothy met her husband on a double date while both attended Western Kentucky University. Her "sweet William" was the love of her life and she was faithful to him and adored him until his passing in 1994.
Dorothy grew up in the Beaver Dam Baptist Church and was later a member of Knoxville's Central Baptist Church. She was active in her Sunday school class, she enjoyed time with her card club friends, and she loved Kentucky basketball. Her blood ran blue, as she often boasted.
Dorothy's career life was centered around fashion. With Dorothy's assistance, her mother operated a successful dry goods store named Jarnagin's for many years in Beaver Dam. The store specialized in better women's fashion and children's attire, and it became a cornerstone of the community. In her later years, Dorothy worked in better women's dresses in Miller's Department store located in Knoxville's West Town Mall. She was highly regarded by her faithful clients, and she received numerous company awards in recognition of the sales goals she surpassed.
Dorothy also treasured family heritage and her home. She loved the keepsakes that she inherited and displayed in her home. Her house was a museum, as she often called it, and her cherished pieces provided fond memories of her family legacy and her own life's journey.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her father, Orice S. Jarnagin, by her mother, Jewel Faught Jarnagin, and by her husband, William (Bill) E. Hall. She leaves two sons, William (Mackey) Hall, his wife Bonnie Hall; and Jon J. Hall and his wife Diane Hall, all of Knoxville. She also leaves four grandchildren, Emily, Jimmy, Wm Christopher, and Heather; plus six great-grandchildren.
Private graveside services will be held at Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam, KY.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Central Baptist Church c/o the Children's Ministry, 6900 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919.
Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel.
Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Knoxville - Dorothy Jarnagin Hall died June 4, 2020 in her home in Knoxville, TN. She was born an only child of Orice and Jewel Jarnagin on February 2, 1925 in Beaver Dam, KY. She was raised in this quaint Ohio County community and graduated from Beaver Dam High School.
Dorothy met her husband on a double date while both attended Western Kentucky University. Her "sweet William" was the love of her life and she was faithful to him and adored him until his passing in 1994.
Dorothy grew up in the Beaver Dam Baptist Church and was later a member of Knoxville's Central Baptist Church. She was active in her Sunday school class, she enjoyed time with her card club friends, and she loved Kentucky basketball. Her blood ran blue, as she often boasted.
Dorothy's career life was centered around fashion. With Dorothy's assistance, her mother operated a successful dry goods store named Jarnagin's for many years in Beaver Dam. The store specialized in better women's fashion and children's attire, and it became a cornerstone of the community. In her later years, Dorothy worked in better women's dresses in Miller's Department store located in Knoxville's West Town Mall. She was highly regarded by her faithful clients, and she received numerous company awards in recognition of the sales goals she surpassed.
Dorothy also treasured family heritage and her home. She loved the keepsakes that she inherited and displayed in her home. Her house was a museum, as she often called it, and her cherished pieces provided fond memories of her family legacy and her own life's journey.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her father, Orice S. Jarnagin, by her mother, Jewel Faught Jarnagin, and by her husband, William (Bill) E. Hall. She leaves two sons, William (Mackey) Hall, his wife Bonnie Hall; and Jon J. Hall and his wife Diane Hall, all of Knoxville. She also leaves four grandchildren, Emily, Jimmy, Wm Christopher, and Heather; plus six great-grandchildren.
Private graveside services will be held at Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam, KY.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Central Baptist Church c/o the Children's Ministry, 6900 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919.
Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel.
Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 5 to Jun. 8, 2020.