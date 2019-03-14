|
Dorothy "Dot" Jean Owens Crye
Jefferson City, TN
Dorothy Jean Owens Crye left this world for her heavenly home March 12, 2019. She was the daughter of Mary Eathie Waggoner and Ozzie Roe Owens; the youngest of 11 children; Lena, Floyd, Stella Mae, Gertie, Bertie, Maymie, Ebbie, W.F., Helen, and Marie, all who preceded her in death. She is survived and loved by her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many friends. She married Bennie Eugene "Gene" Crye on June 4, 1946, and they had four children, Beverly Jean (Ken) Dunker, John Michael (Sheila) Crye, Patricia Ann (Mac) Byce and Robert "Rob" Lynn (Leslie) Crye. She had 10 grandchildren, Brad and Eric (Nickie) Dunker, Marielena and John Crye, Lili and Ming Byce, Tyler, Teagan, Tanner, and Trevor Crye. She had 3 great grandchildren, Jessica, Amanda, and Brittany Dunker. Gene Rob, and Mac all preceded her in death. She loved her Lord and her family
passionately. After Gene's death and before her sisters and nieces died, they traveled the world and had many adventures, including riding mules to the bottom of the Grand Canyon and with her children, zip lining in Alaska. She was an active member of Sevier Heights Baptist Church since joining the church in 1954, until her health declined; an active member of the Lightbearers Sunday school class and volunteered in many capacities at the church including sewing costumes for the annual Living Christmas Tree. She will be buried in Woodlawn Cemetery beside her husband Gene and with her son Rob. The family will receive friends at Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy. Knoxville, Tennessee, on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. with Celebration of Life service to
follow at 7:00 p.m. officiating will be Rev. Charlie McNutt. Family and friends will meet at Woodlawn Cemetery, 4500 Woodlawn Pike. Knoxville, Tennessee, for a graveside service Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with Dr. Justin Terrell to officiate. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the , Sevier Heights Baptist Church or First Baptist Church in Dandridge, Tennessee. Online condolences may be made at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 14, 2019