|
|
Dorothy Katherine Whaley
Seymour - Dorothy Katherine Whaley, age 74, of Seymour, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019. She was a member of Miracle Baptist Church and was employed by U.T. Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Willard Whaley, and parents, Juanita and Jack Atchley.
She is survived by her sons, Scott Whaley; Keith Whaley (Ginger); grandchildren, Braden Whaley, Breanna Whaley, Caitlynn Sneed, Loren Whaley, Dillon Whaley; great grandchild, Reilie Sneed; brothers, Layman Shipley (Patty), Donald Shipley
The family will receive friends 5-7 PM Friday with a funeral service to follow at 7 PM in Atchley's Seymour Chapel with Rev. Rusty Webster officiating. Family and friends will meet 11 AM Saturday in Tarklin Valley Cemetery for interment. Online condolences can be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 19, 2019