Dorothy "Dot" Knott
Knoxville - Dorothy "Dot" Knott began her new journey June 13, 2019 with family at her side; Leaving behind daughters, Virginia Smothers (Mark), Deborah Hill, Lisa Gerard (Jeremy), step-daughter Donna Fisher, treasured grandkids and great-grandkids, as well as, her beloved Rocky Hill Baptist Church family and many other special friends. Family will receive friends 5:00-7:00pm Monday, June 17, 2019, at Rocky Hill Baptist Church with service to follow at 7:00pm, Dr. Scott Whaley officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:45am Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Rocky Hill Cemetery for an 11:00am interment. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rocky Hill Baptist Church in Dot's memory, 7409 S Northshore Dr, Knoxville, TN 37919. Please leave online condolences at www.mynattfh.com. In Mom's exact words, "She Gone!!".
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 15 to June 16, 2019