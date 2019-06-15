Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rocky Hill Baptist Church
Service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Rocky Hill Baptist Church
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:45 AM
Rocky Hill Cemetery
Interment
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Rocky Hill Cemetery
Knoxville - Dorothy "Dot" Knott began her new journey June 13, 2019 with family at her side; Leaving behind daughters, Virginia Smothers (Mark), Deborah Hill, Lisa Gerard (Jeremy), step-daughter Donna Fisher, treasured grandkids and great-grandkids, as well as, her beloved Rocky Hill Baptist Church family and many other special friends. Family will receive friends 5:00-7:00pm Monday, June 17, 2019, at Rocky Hill Baptist Church with service to follow at 7:00pm, Dr. Scott Whaley officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:45am Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Rocky Hill Cemetery for an 11:00am interment. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rocky Hill Baptist Church in Dot's memory, 7409 S Northshore Dr, Knoxville, TN 37919. Please leave online condolences at www.mynattfh.com. In Mom's exact words, "She Gone!!".
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 15 to June 16, 2019
