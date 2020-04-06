|
|
Dorothy L. Hankins
Dorothy Louise Whittaker Hankins, age 96, Dandridge, TN passed away April 1, 2020. She was a loving and caring Mother; an active member of the community; and a good and faithful servant of God. We will miss the giving, compassionate woman she was and the endless energy she brought to everything she did. She will be remembered for her commitment to her family, her work, her church and her community. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Allen Gass Hankins; parents, Joseph Tell and Irene Derry Whittaker; and her nine brothers and sisters. She is survived by her daughter, Clara; her granddaughter, Kate Russell and husband, Dustin; her (step) grandson Robert Gac and wife, Patricia; great-grand children: Will Russell; Taylor Russell; Brennan Gac; Caitlyn Gac; and a large extended family including nieces Dale Davis, Kim Sassenberg (Anton); nephew Edward Edsel (Joan). Dorothy served as Librarian at the Dandridge Library for several years and worked at the Jefferson County Health Department over 35 years. She was a member and Elder of Hopewell Presbyterian Church. There will be a private graveside service and a Memorial Service at a future date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hopewell Presbyterian Church.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020