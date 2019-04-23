|
Dorothy L. Underwood
Knoxville, TN
Dorothy L. Underwood age 92, met with the Lord Thursday, April 18, 2019. She was a
member of Sevier Heights Baptist Church. Preceded in death by husband, James "Jimmy" Eugene Underwood. Survived by children, James Mark Underwood, Michael Anthony (Cheryl) Underwood and Jamie Christine Underwood; grandchildren, Matthew James Underwood, Seth Lansford Underwood and Lillian Faith Iranipour; sister, Edith McCoy Callahan. Family and friends will meet at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on Lyons View Pike at 11:15 am Wednesday, April 24th for an 11:30 am graveside service. Rev. Charlie McNutt officiating. Condolences may be left at www.weaverfuneralservices.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 23, 2019