Dorothy "Dottie" Leath Duncan Winfrey



Hendersonville - Winfrey, Dorothy "Dottie" Leath Duncan., age 90 of Hendersonville, TN, and formerly of Knoxville, passed away July 5, 2020. Mrs. Winfrey was preceded in death by her husband, Martin C. Winfrey; parents, Samuel Leath and Susan Beatrice Duncan; son, Hal G. Winfrey, III; brother, Wallace Leath Duncan and sister, Shirley Ann Duncan Robertson.



She is survived by daughters, Marti (Kevin) Rimbault of Hendersonville, NC, and Leath Ann (Randall) Pomeroy of Hendersonville, TN; grandchildren, Rachel (Ethan) Norman, Martin Winfrey, Braden Rimbault, Landon Rimbault, Allison (Joseph) Wallace and James Pomeroy; two great-grandchildren, Bode and River Norman.



Born and raised in Knoxville, TN, Dottie graduated from Knoxville High School and the University of Tennessee with a degree in Home Economics. While at UT, she served as president of her sorority, Phi Mu. After college, she worked for Rich's Department Store in Atlanta as Customer Service Manager for a year before returning to Knoxville to continue her career. She met and married Martin Winfrey, making their home in Knoxville for 43 years until his passing in 2000. Together they raised 3 children, instilling in them a love for God, music, family and family vacations, service to others and lifelong friends. After Martin's death, Dottie moved to the Buckingham community where she joined some dear lifelong friends and made many new ones. In March 2020, she moved to Hendersonville, TN, to be closer to her daughter Leath Ann Pomeroy. In May 2020, family gathered to celebrate her 90th birthday.



Throughout her life, Dottie was known for her intense love and fierce devotion to her family, her friends, her church, her volunteer activities, her bridge clubs, and the UT Volunteers. She was an active member of Church Street United Methodist Church, the Murphy Builders Sunday School class, and a women's circle group. Over the years she dedicated countless hours to organizing children's and youth activities, and she served as a volunteer in the church's Soup Kitchen for many years. In later years, she shuttled many of her dear friends to church activities and other appointments.



Dottie was also involved in many community organizations, including the Ossoli Circle, the Deane Hill Garden Club, Homemakers, and the PTA organizations at West Hills Elementary, Bearden Middle School, and Bearden High School. Her leadership and organizational skills were evident to others, and she often served as president or treasurer of any organization to which she belonged.



Her competitive spirit was never more engaged than when she was cheering for the UT Volunteers in each and every sport. A proud graduate and avid fan, she (and Martin) were season ticket holders for UT football, basketball and the Lady Vols. She also loved games and puzzles, especially bridge. Dottie played bridge in several long-standing clubs for nearly 60 years. These clubs were composed of her lifelong friends, and provided many hours of enjoyment and support through the years.



Most importantly, Dottie devoted herself to her family. Nothing made her happier than to love and support her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren in any way she could. A strong and courageous woman, she modeled unconditional love and acceptance to her family and friends. She will be greatly missed and will be remembered with the passion with which she lived her life.



Due to current circumstances, a private family graveside service will be held Monday, July 13th at 10 am at Concord Masonic Cemetery in Concord, Tennessee. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Church Street United Methodist Church, 900 Henley Street, Knoxville, TN 37902.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store