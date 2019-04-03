|
Dorothy Lillico Kishbaugh Chandler
Knoxville, TN
Dorothy Lillico Kishbaugh Chandler, "Dodie", as she was known to her family and friends, was born July 5, 1928, in Toronto, Canada to Edna and Gordon Lillico. She married Robert Kishbaugh on December 27, 1947, a union that lasted 59 years, until Robert's passing. During their marriage, because of Robert's occupation, they lived in many cities both in Canada and the United States including Dayton, Ohio, and Chicago, Illinois. After Robert retired they moved to Bonita Springs, Florida, and finally settled in Knoxville, Tennessee. Both she and Robert became citizens of the United States. After Robert's death Dodie married George Chandler and they continued to live in Knoxville.
Dodie was a talented artist and her oil paintings decorate many of her friends and families' homes. She was very much a people person and had a wide circle of friends in all the places she lived. After her children were grown, she returned to school and received a degree in occupational therapy, which she practiced for many years.
In addition to Robert, her parents and son in law; John Walls of Dayton, Ohio, predeceased her. She is survived by her husband, George Chandler; daughter Janice Walls, and her children Molly and Doug Walls and Doug's son Conner, all of Dayton Ohio; Scott Kishbaugh of San Ramon, California; Mark Kishbaugh, of Chicago; Greg Kishbaugh, and wife Donna and their children Bronwyn and Dagan all of Indianapolis, Indiana; sister Nancy Bollinger of Ottawa, Canada; stepdaughter Lindsay Wright, and her son Daniel Wright, all of Knoxville; a stepson and his wife, Polk and Beth Newell Chandler and their son Graham all of Kingsport, Tennessee; sister in law Anna Chandler Treadway of Rockville, Maryland.
A celebration of Dodie's life will be held at 1 PM Eastern Daylight Savings Time on April 6, 2019 at Sherwood Memorial Gardens in Alcoa, Tennessee, 3176 Airport Highway. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to: MANNA HOUSE - Cokesbury United Methodist Church, 9919 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37922. Family and friends may share their condolences online at www.sherwoodchapel.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019