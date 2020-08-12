1/1
Dorothy Louise Lowery
1952 - 2020
Dorothy Louise Lowery

Dorothy Louise Lowery, 68, born October 9, 1952 in Knoxville, TN.

Graduate of Austin East High School 1971.

Devoted employee for Levi Strauss for many years, where she got to perform one of her passions, sewing.

She leaves to mourn her loving son, Aaron Cash (Gerera Harris); grandchildren, Aaron Cash Jr., Alexis Cash, Andres Cash, Devon Cash; brother, Richard Young; sisters, Patricia Lowery, Marla Higginbotham; a host of loving nieces and nephews; special family friends, Jonathan Eldridge, TN, David Garrett, TN Viola Harden, IL, Anthony D. Moore, AL; other relatives and many friends.

Family will receive friends, 6:30-7:00 p.m., Friday, August 14, 2020 at Jarnigan's Chapel; Celebration of Life, 7:00 p.m., Rev. Tywanna Smith, officiating.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
06:30 - 07:00 PM
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
AUG
14
Celebration of Life
07:00 PM
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
