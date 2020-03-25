|
|
Dorothy Louise Simpson, 62, passed away peacefully after a brief illness, March 20, 2020 surrounded by family and friends. Affectionately known as, "Babe" to many.
Dorothy was born June 12, 1957 to the late Buford and Dorothy Johnson Simpson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by son, Dennis Simpson and brother, Donnie Manning.
Those left to cherish her memory, children, Jabbar (Tekita) Simpson, Candice Mobley (Christopher); brothers, George Simpson, Buford Simpson, Jr., Rev. Steve (Barbara) Simpson, Horace Simpson, Walter Clay (Veronica) Simpson; Mary Alice Simpson (Willie) Hale; aunt, Lorranie Bryson; special sisters, the Golden Girls, Darlene Mynatt and Carla Carlos; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
The family wishes to thank U. T. Hospice for service to our loved one.
Family will receive friends, 12:00-1:00 p.m., Friday, March 27, 2020 at Open Door Church
2806 Sherman Avenue; funeral service, 1:00 p.m., Pastor Steve Simpson, Officiating.
Interment, Mount Olive Cemetery.
Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020