Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Graveside service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
Union Cemetery
More Obituaries for Dorothy Logan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy M. Logan

Dorothy M. Logan Obituary
Dorothy M. Logan

Knoxville - Dorothy M. Logan age 95 of Knoxville originally of Mahomet, IL passed away Friday morning, September 6, 2019. She retired from Beatrice Foods. Dorothy was an avid quilter and gardener. She and her late husband, Harold Logan enjoyed traveling the roads on their Gold Wing motorcycle. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Cheri and Tommy Campbell; son and daughter-in-law, Wesley and Debbie Logan; grandchildren: Amy Campbell Sykes (Brandon), Wesley Logan, Jackie Logan, and Joey Logan. Friends may call at their convenience at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. A graveside service and interment for both Dorothy and Harold will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, September 8th at Union Cemetery with Rev. Leonard Turner officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Union Cumberland Presbyterian Church or the . Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 7, 2019
