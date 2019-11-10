|
|
Dorothy Malone
Loudon - Dorothy Smith Malone age 76 of Loudon passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019 at her home. Dorothy was a member of Reed Springs Baptist Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir. She was a devoted florist for more than 40 years and was the owner and operator of Gene's Bowden's Flowers in Lenoir City. She loved to listen to gospel music, shopping for antique glass and spending time with her family.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Frances (Reynolds) Smith, granddaughter, Nikki White; brother, Charles Smith and infant brother. She is survived by her loving husband of nearly 50 years, James A. Malone; sons and daughters-in-law, Norman and April White, Joe and Becky Malone; grandchildren, Steven White, Jessica Malone and Zach Malone; step grandchildren Cayley Ratledge and Clay Griffis; sister, Annie Plemons; brother and sister-in-law, J.W. and Linda Smith; several nieces and nephews.
Services to honor Dorothy will be held 7 PM Tuesday, November 12th in the McGill Click Chapel with Rev. Steven McDonald officiating. Interment 11 AM Wednesday in the Reed Springs Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5-7 PM Tuesday prior to the service at McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Highway 72 N, Loudon. www.mcgillclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019