Dorothy Manning
Knoxville - Dorothy C. Manning age 99, of Knoxville passed away on Wednesday March 11, 2020. She was a member of Inskip Baptist Church, a 1938 graduate from Knoxville High School, and retired from the TVA Budget Office. She was an avid reader who loved to work crossword puzzles and go bargain hunting. Preceded in death by husband, Hillard J. Manning; son, Douglas Manning; parents, Oscar Cooper and Gertrude Jennings Cooper; sisters Glendyn Herrell and Eleanor (Carl) Dew; and brothers, William (Freda) Cooper, and Robert Cooper. She is survived by grandson, David Manning; granddaughter, Marjorie (Michael) Harris; great grandchildren, Brian and Eric Harris; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Windsor Gardens Assisted Living, the staff of U.T. Hospice, and Betty, Sharon, and Diva at Granny's Place for all their wonderful attention and care. The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm Sunday March 15, 2020 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. A funeral service will follow at 3:00 pm with Rev. Mike Segers officiating. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to The American Melanoma Foundation or The Pat Summitt Foundation. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020