Services
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
3:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Manning
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Manning

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Manning Obituary
Dorothy Manning

Knoxville - Dorothy C. Manning age 99, of Knoxville passed away on Wednesday March 11, 2020. She was a member of Inskip Baptist Church, a 1938 graduate from Knoxville High School, and retired from the TVA Budget Office. She was an avid reader who loved to work crossword puzzles and go bargain hunting. Preceded in death by husband, Hillard J. Manning; son, Douglas Manning; parents, Oscar Cooper and Gertrude Jennings Cooper; sisters Glendyn Herrell and Eleanor (Carl) Dew; and brothers, William (Freda) Cooper, and Robert Cooper. She is survived by grandson, David Manning; granddaughter, Marjorie (Michael) Harris; great grandchildren, Brian and Eric Harris; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Windsor Gardens Assisted Living, the staff of U.T. Hospice, and Betty, Sharon, and Diva at Granny's Place for all their wonderful attention and care. The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm Sunday March 15, 2020 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. A funeral service will follow at 3:00 pm with Rev. Mike Segers officiating. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to The American Melanoma Foundation or The Pat Summitt Foundation. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -