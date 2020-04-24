|
Dorothy Marie Briggs Woodcock
Knoxville - Dorothy Marie Briggs Woodcock, 94, a longtime resident of Westport and Southport, Connecticut, passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 21, 2020. Ms. Woodcock was a resident of Knoxville for the past 7 years.
Dot was preceded in death by her husband, Del; sister and brother in law, Helen and Don. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Debra and Roger Still of Denver Colorado; daughter and son-in-law, Jill and Judd Clarke of Fairfield, Connecticut; and son and daughter-in-law, Bill and Debbie Woodcock, Farragut, Tennessee. Dot had a loving family of six grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, nephew, Don Ranney of Hull, Massachusetts, and her dear friend, Hilda Reichmann, Kaneohe, Hawaii.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Jonathan Dee, MD of Summit Medical Group and the staff of Covenant Hospice for their care of Dot during her final days. Online Condolences can be made online at www.berryfuneralhome.com.
"We will see you in our sunsets, hear your voice when the birds sing and feel your presence when the gentle winds blow. You will forever live with us in spirit."
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 24 to Apr. 27, 2020