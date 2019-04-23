|
Dorothy Mayfield
Lenoir City, TN
Dorothy Mayfield, age 73 of Lenoir City, Tennessee passed away April 20, 2019.Dorothy and her husband, Rickey owned R.M. Trucking in Lenoir City, TN. Dorothy was a
loving wife, mother and grandmother. Preceded in death by her father, Michael J. Horvath, Sr.; brother Micheal Horvath, Jr.; sister Joanne Horvath Gocek (Zigmund); nephew Jeremy G. Horvath.
Survivors include her husband of almost 51 years, Rickey Mayfield; sons Patrick (Jennifer) Mayfield and Ruben Mayfield; grandchildren Erika and Jordan Mayfield; mother Josephine Horvath Ramsden of Michigan; brothers Robert Horvath of Michigan; Jerome Horvath of Tennessee; Kenneth Horvath of Tennessee and sister Susan Horvath Astrauskas (Charles) of Michigan; several nieces, nephews and many friends.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 24th from 5 - 7 p.m. at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Father Ray Powell officiating. Family and friends will gather Thursday at Loudon County Memorial Gardens at 11:00 a.m. for graveside service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City, TN is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 23, 2019