Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Dorothy Mayfield, age 73 of Lenoir City, Tennessee passed away April 20, 2019.Dorothy and her husband, Rickey owned R.M. Trucking in Lenoir City, TN. Dorothy was a

loving wife, mother and grandmother. Preceded in death by her father, Michael J. Horvath, Sr.; brother Micheal Horvath, Jr.; sister Joanne Horvath Gocek (Zigmund); nephew Jeremy G. Horvath.

Survivors include her husband of almost 51 years, Rickey Mayfield; sons Patrick (Jennifer) Mayfield and Ruben Mayfield; grandchildren Erika and Jordan Mayfield; mother Josephine Horvath Ramsden of Michigan; brothers Robert Horvath of Michigan; Jerome Horvath of Tennessee; Kenneth Horvath of Tennessee and sister Susan Horvath Astrauskas (Charles) of Michigan; several nieces, nephews and many friends.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 24th from 5 - 7 p.m. at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Father Ray Powell officiating. Family and friends will gather Thursday at Loudon County Memorial Gardens at 11:00 a.m. for graveside service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City, TN is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 23, 2019
