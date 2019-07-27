|
Dorothy Middleton
Gatlinburg - Dorothy Lee Watson Middleton age 80 of Gatlinburg, TN passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019. Dorothy was a descendant of the first settlers of Gatlinburg and was always grateful to have been born with the beauty of the Smoky Mountains at her doorstep. She was a member of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution and other heritage organizations. She enjoyed being a member of the Gatlinburg Garden Club for many years. Dorothy was a volunteer at LeConte Medical Center (formerly Fort Sanders Sevier Medical Center) for 30 years. A compassionate and generous lady, her desire was to make a positive difference in someone's life each day. She was a member of Freedom Baptist Church.She was preceded in death by her parents Clell David Watson and Beulah Elizabeth Ogle Watson.Dorothy is survived by her husband Dr. Lloyd M. Middleton; sons Michael Middleton and wife Rachel of Tucson, AZ and Curtis Middleton; granddaughter Porsche of Sevierville, TN; sister Brenda Whaley and husband Roy; and brother Jack Ellis Watson. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Smoky Mountain Children's Home, 449 McCarn Circle, Sevierville, TN 37862; Freedom Baptist Church, Two View Drive, Pigeon Forge, TN, 37863, or . For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten son, that whosoever believeth in Him shall not perish but have everlasting life. John 3:16. The family will receive friends 2 PM - 3 PM Sunday with funeral service to follow at 3 PM in the West Chapel of Atchley Funeral Home. Rev. Edward Parton will officiate. Family and friends will meet 11 AM Monday at Smoky Mountain Memory Gardens for graveside service and interment. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhomem.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 27, 2019