Dorothy Patricia Lee
1944 - 2020
Dorothy Patricia Lee

Dorothy Patricia Lee was born on December 4, 1944 in Chicago, IL. to the late Dorothy Pratt. Sharing over 50yrs of Love & Life with her husband, Willie B. Lee, she spent the majority of her life living and raising her family in Chicago, IL. Later, she relocated to Knoxville, Tn. to be closer to her baby boy. The Lord saw fit to come get her on June 20, 2020. She touched so many in a special way and will be truly missed!! Mrs. Lee may be viewed on Friday, June 26 at the Unity Mortuary Chapel from 12-6pm.

The family will receive friends on Sat. June 27, 2020 from 11a to 12a with Celebration Of Life to follow @ 12p @ the Unity Mortuary Chapel with Pastor April Ruffin officiating. Due to Covid-19 will be in compliance. Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Viewing
12:00 - 06:00 PM
Unity Mortuary Chapel
JUN
27
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Unity Mortuary Chapel
JUN
27
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Unity Mortuary Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Unity Mortuary
1425 McCalla Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37915
(865) 637-8811
