Dorothy Price Miller
Knoxville - Dorothy Price Miller, age 94, passed away peacefully on November 27, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She loved quilting, crafting, and watching sports on TV. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her pride and joy, especially getting to meet her great-great-granddaughter. Her favorite role was being "Memie" to all of them. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Robert D. Miller, Sr, and great-granddaughter, Lily Claire Felton. She is survived by son, Danny Miller; daughter, Cynthia Comer, (Johnny); grandchildren, Kellee Comer Lively (Tony), Mendee Comer Hopper (Wally), Johnna Comer Felton (John), Lindsay Miller and Ryan Miller; great-grandchildren, Austin, Hunter, Madison, Mary-Lennox, Addie-Grace, Hannah, Kate, Sadie, and Jack; great-great-granddaughter, Abigail; and brother, Chester "Ferd" Price. She was a wonderful mother and adored her family, spending as much time with them as she could. Family will receive friends 1-3pm Sunday at Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel. Private graveside services will be held at Highland Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to honor of Lily Claire Felton: East TN Children's Hospital, 2018 Clinch Ave PO Box 15010, Knoxville, TN 37901-5010 www.ETCH.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019