Services
Click Funeral Home - Farragut Chapel
11915 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37922
(865) 671-6100
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Price Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Price Miller Obituary
Dorothy Price Miller

Knoxville - Dorothy Price Miller, age 94, passed away peacefully on November 27, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She loved quilting, crafting, and watching sports on TV. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her pride and joy, especially getting to meet her great-great-granddaughter. Her favorite role was being "Memie" to all of them. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Robert D. Miller, Sr, and great-granddaughter, Lily Claire Felton. She is survived by son, Danny Miller; daughter, Cynthia Comer, (Johnny); grandchildren, Kellee Comer Lively (Tony), Mendee Comer Hopper (Wally), Johnna Comer Felton (John), Lindsay Miller and Ryan Miller; great-grandchildren, Austin, Hunter, Madison, Mary-Lennox, Addie-Grace, Hannah, Kate, Sadie, and Jack; great-great-granddaughter, Abigail; and brother, Chester "Ferd" Price. She was a wonderful mother and adored her family, spending as much time with them as she could. Family will receive friends 1-3pm Sunday at Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel. Private graveside services will be held at Highland Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to honor of Lily Claire Felton: East TN Children's Hospital, 2018 Clinch Ave PO Box 15010, Knoxville, TN 37901-5010 www.ETCH.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Click Funeral Home - Farragut Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -