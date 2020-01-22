|
Dorothy Roberts
Kodak - Dorothy Roberts - age 91 of Kodak went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. She was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church and loved to clean the church. Dorothy also loved to mow her yard. Preceded in death by parents, Cas and Callie Romines; and sister, Ann Branch. Survived by sons, Jerry (Linda), Ernie (Karen), and Joe (Cindy); daughter, DeeAnna (Joe) Arlt; grandchildren, Angela (Bo) Armstrong, Kara (Barry) Robertson, Callie (Jason) Spivey, Amanda, and Stephanie; great grandchildren, Sydney, Evan, Raygan, Carson, Jace, Kaiden, Braiston, Jenikai; brother, Hugh (Shirley) Romines; and sister, Edna Atchley. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM with Pastor Chad Roberts officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:45 AM Friday at Henry's Crossroads Cemetery for an 11:00 AM interment. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020