Dorothy Russell Yearout
Maryville - Dorothy Russell Yearout, age 90 of Maryville, ascended to Heaven on April 25, 2020. There to greet her, her Savior, her husband of 69 years, Paul Yearout; Parents, Lee and Mary Russell; Loving and devoted Daughter, Flora Yearout Long; Brother, E. Howard Russell, a casualty of WWII. Dorothy was a dedicated member of Piney Grove Baptist Church for 60+ years and really loved her Sunday School class. Along with her husband she was the owner and operator of Yearout Grocery Store for many years. Dorothy was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be deeply missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her Daughter and Son-in-law, Brenda and Robert "Moe" Hair of Greenback; Son-in-law, Gary Long; Sister and Brother-in-law, Roselle and Kenneth Teffeteller of Maryville; Special Nephew, Howard Teffeteller and other Nieces and Nephews also survive; Grandchildren, Angela Long of Los Angeles, CA, Selena Long of Nashville, Scott and Alana Sorensen of San Diego, CA, Jim and Marcedes Schindler of Knoxville, Matthew and Meghan Long of Knoxville, Shane and Myra Hair of Maryville and Cory Hair of Collinsville, OK; Great-grandchildren, Macy and Megan Hair of Tulsa, OK, Seth and Drew Hair of Maryville, Kaes and Trey Sorensen of San Diego, CA, and Jackson Long of Knoxville; In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Dorothy's name to Piney Grove Baptist Church, 536 Blockhouse Rd., Maryville TN 37803. A private celebration of Dorothy's life will be held in her honor at Chilhowee View Cemetery with her Great-Nephew, Rev. David Morgan officiating. Condolences and special memories may be shared thru Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020