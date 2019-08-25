|
Dorothy Ruth Higgitt
Houston, TX - Dorothy Ruth Higgitt, age 87, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, the 17th of August 2019, in Houston, Texas.
She worked at Sears until her retirement. Dorothy was a long time member of Holy Ghost Catholic Church and enjoyed volunteering with the Ladies of Charity.
Dorothy and her husband, Francis X. "Frank" Higgitt, who predeceased her, enjoyed traveling - especially on cruises. After Frank's passing in 2015, she moved to Houston to be closer to family, and enjoyed the many friendships she made as a resident of the Holly Hall Retirement Community.
Dorothy was the daughter of Harold and Mary Kilburn of Troy, New York. She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Joyce and Frank Wiley of Acworth, Georgia; her daughters, Pamela H. Blakely and her husband Hayne of Houston; Marla H. Bell and her husband David of Kingsport, Tennessee; granddaughters,Dr. Alane Blakely and husband, Kevin Avila of Cypress, Texas. , Meredith K. Bell of Gray, Tennessee; grandsons, Grant S. Blakely of Houston, Andrew F. Bell and his wife Erin of Yorktown, Virginia; great-granddaughters, Ava Grace Bell and Avery O'Neal Avila; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the amazing staff of Holly Hall for all of their loving care and support.
At a later date, the family will gather for a private inurnment service at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery in Knoxville, Tennessee.
In lieu of customary remembrances, and for those desiring, memorial contributions may be directed to the Holly Hall Retirement Community, 200 Holly Hall St., Houston, TX 77054. (www.hollyhall.org/giving)
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 25, 2019