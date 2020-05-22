|
Dorothy Schriver Pedigo
Knoxville - Dorothy Schriver Pedigo, age 69, of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away peacefully on Thursday May 21, 2020. Dorothy was born August 29, 1950 in Kingsport, Tennessee. Dot was a veteran of the United States Army.
Preceded in death by her parents, James D. Moulton and Mary Ellen Schriver Jellett; husband, Robert Lee Pedigo; son, Brian Lee Pedigo; and brother, Roland Taylor Jellett, III.
Dot is survived by brother, James D. Moulton, Jr.; sister, Mary Ellen Childress; brother, Stewart A. Jellett, III and wife Kelley; brother, Edward C. Moulton and wife Nora; and niece, Lauren Schriver Childress.
The family will hold a private graveside service with military honors at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 22 to May 24, 2020