Services
Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens
3176 Airport Highway
Alcoa, TN 37701
(865) 970-2955
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Pedigo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Schriver Pedigo


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Schriver Pedigo Obituary
Dorothy Schriver Pedigo

Knoxville - Dorothy Schriver Pedigo, age 69, of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away peacefully on Thursday May 21, 2020. Dorothy was born August 29, 1950 in Kingsport, Tennessee. Dot was a veteran of the United States Army.

Preceded in death by her parents, James D. Moulton and Mary Ellen Schriver Jellett; husband, Robert Lee Pedigo; son, Brian Lee Pedigo; and brother, Roland Taylor Jellett, III.

Dot is survived by brother, James D. Moulton, Jr.; sister, Mary Ellen Childress; brother, Stewart A. Jellett, III and wife Kelley; brother, Edward C. Moulton and wife Nora; and niece, Lauren Schriver Childress.

The family will hold a private graveside service with military honors at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery at a later date.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.sherwoodchapel.com for the Pedigo family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 22 to May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -