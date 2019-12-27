Services
Atchley Funeral Home
118 E Main St
Sevierville, TN 37862
(865) 453-2835
Sevierville - Dorothy Inez Smith, age 61, of Sevierville, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her son, Mickey Ramsey; mother, Johnnie Louise Graves; father, William Herman Graves; brothers, Robert, Michael, and Herman Graves; step brothers; Junior, Harold, and George Baker; step-sister, Margaret Baker; step-dad, Zack.

She is survived by her daughter, Jessica Ramsey; sons, Michael Ramsey (Theresa), Jay Ramsey (Jamie); grandchildren, Ashley Cooter (Austin), Brittany Smith, Jennifer Ramsey, Christina Ramsey, John Ramsey, Jett Ramsey; great-grandchild, Josalyn Slade; brothers, Hubert, Ralph, and Billy Baker.

The family will receive friends 5-7 PM Monday with a funeral service to follow at 7 PM in the East Chapel of Atchley Funeral Home with Rev. Charles Covington officiating. Online condolences can be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019
