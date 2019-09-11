|
Dorothy Smithers Silcox
Lenoir City - Dorothy Smithers Silcox - age 75 of Lenoir City, passed away Tuesday morning, September 10, 2019 at her home. Dorothy was a very strong person who fought hard for several years battling kidney and heart disease. She was a member of Lee Heights Baptist Church and her church was very special to her. Dorothy retired from Allied Chemical as an operator. Most of all, she loved her family they were all precious to her. Preceded in death by her husband, Billy L. Silcox; parents, Walter and Bertha Sneed Smithers; brothers, Bobby, Jackie and Kenneth Smithers, and sister, Theresa Thomas. Survived by her children, Anita Cook and husband, Jeff, Yvonne Jenkins all of Lenoir City; grandchildren, Mitchell Jenkins (Samantha), Daniel Cook and Allison Jenkins (Seth Hensley) all of Lenoir City; great granddaughter, Phoebe Jenkins; brother and sister-in-law, Charles Ray and Becky Smithers of Alabama, sisters and brothers-in-law, Frances and Eddie Osborne of Bluff City, Johnnie and Charles Talmadge of Lenoir City, Wayne Thomas and Glen Silcox; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, September 12th at Click Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Doug Kizer officiating. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 10:30 Friday morning and proceed to Lenoir City Cemetery for graveside services at 11 a.m. The family would like to express a special thank you to Caris Hospice, The Dialysis Center and Lee Heights Baptist Church for their care and support. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 11, 2019