Dorothy Stickley
Knoxville - Dorothy Stickley, 95, passed away peacefully at her residence in Knoxville, Tennessee on December 5th 2019.
Mrs Stickley, loving wife for 68 years to the late Harry Stickley, was born on November 17th 1924 in Knoxville, Tennessee to Robert and Beulah Worthington. Dorothy was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great grandmother, and good friend to many. She devoted her life to her family and will be remembered as a true lady with a sharp wit, good sense of humor and a passion for serving others.
Dorothy, known as Dottie to her friends, was a stay at home mom who raised four children in the Bearden area. She was an active member of the Episcopal Church of the Ascension in Knoxville, serving for many years in the Altar Guild, Flower Guild and of course the Choir where her lovely voice could be heard every week. She was a volunteer at the Florence Crittenden Foundation for unwed mothers, and also delivered food for the needy in the community. Dottie was an avid Bridge player, world traveler, and great dinner party host.
She is survived by her children Harry (Sue Ellen) Stickley, Robert (Joanne) Stickley, JoAnne Stickley Dohn, and David (Tracy) Stickley, her grandchildren, Jessica McDonnell, Allison (Kevin) Placido, Bryan (Keri) Stickley, Katie Dohn, Alex Dohn, Issac Stickley, Baker Stickley, Jack Stickley and Isabella Stickley, and great grandchildren, Conner McDonnell, Cassidy Stickley, Caitlyn Stickley, Rob Stickley, Marcus Malone, Aedan Rodriguez, Nova & Zane Placido.
The family would like to extend a special thanks the wonderful staff at Nothshore Heights Senior Living for the loving care that they gave to Dottie.
A service will be held on Friday, January 3 at 2:00 at the Church of the Ascension, 800 S Northshore Drive, Knoxville, TN 37919. A reception will follow the service.
The family request, in lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution be made to the Knox County FISH Hospitality pantries program to feed the needy. http://www.fishpantry.org/index.php
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 7 to Dec. 29, 2019