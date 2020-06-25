Dorothy Viola Edmonds Hargis
Maryville, TN - Dorothy Viola Edmonds Hargis, age 91, our Loving Christian Mother to four girls: Brenda (Gary) Garland, Dr. Sandra J. Hargis, Sheila (Andrew) Goodby and Dr. Ginny Montgomery died in her family home June 25, 2020.
She was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. "Dot" was born Jan. 25, 1929 in Mascot, TN to Conard and Clara Edmonds; the oldest of five children.
Dorothy was predeceased by her husband, Claude; sisters, Mildred, Faye, Gladys; and brother, Dewey.
At the age of 19 in 1948, Dorothy and Claude were married. They made Maryville, TN the family home. She was a "Southern Living" cook and housekeeper. No one made a more delicious red velvet cake or "Hazel Long Rolls" than our Mother. She doted over her daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughters; son-in-law, Pat B. Williams; grandchildren, Jason, Beth; great-grandchildren Mollie, Tyler and Carter.
She was a faithful member of Dotson Memorial Baptist Church. In her younger years she taught VBS, served in the WMU, and always loved to sing in worship services. Her life was a witness for Jesus.
A viewing will be from 11:30 AM-12:30 PM on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home with a service to follow at 1:00 PM at Grandview Pavillion.
www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Maryville, TN - Dorothy Viola Edmonds Hargis, age 91, our Loving Christian Mother to four girls: Brenda (Gary) Garland, Dr. Sandra J. Hargis, Sheila (Andrew) Goodby and Dr. Ginny Montgomery died in her family home June 25, 2020.
She was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. "Dot" was born Jan. 25, 1929 in Mascot, TN to Conard and Clara Edmonds; the oldest of five children.
Dorothy was predeceased by her husband, Claude; sisters, Mildred, Faye, Gladys; and brother, Dewey.
At the age of 19 in 1948, Dorothy and Claude were married. They made Maryville, TN the family home. She was a "Southern Living" cook and housekeeper. No one made a more delicious red velvet cake or "Hazel Long Rolls" than our Mother. She doted over her daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughters; son-in-law, Pat B. Williams; grandchildren, Jason, Beth; great-grandchildren Mollie, Tyler and Carter.
She was a faithful member of Dotson Memorial Baptist Church. In her younger years she taught VBS, served in the WMU, and always loved to sing in worship services. Her life was a witness for Jesus.
A viewing will be from 11:30 AM-12:30 PM on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home with a service to follow at 1:00 PM at Grandview Pavillion.
www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.