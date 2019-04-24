Services
Dorothy Vivian McGlothin (Dot), age 95 of Knoxville, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019. Dot was a lifelong

resident of Knoxville, a graduate of Knoxville High School and an active member of First Baptist Church for over half a

century. She was a

loving source of support to her

husband, children, grandchildren, extended family,

neighbors and friends. She was known as Dottie to her grandchildren and took great joy in patchwork clothing repairs, baking homemade bread, hosting sleepover parties and delivering Easter bunny cakes each spring. Dot also made sure every room in her house was adorned with at least one butterfly. She inspired a family love of long walks on the beach searching for shells from their home in Florida that continues today with a 4th generation. Never one to seek being the center of attention, Dot had a vibrant personality, was full of energy and will be sorely missed. Preceded in death by her husband of 69 years Ezra Malachi McGlothin (Pat); father, Walter Virgil Lindsay; mother, Lula Lee Willoughby Lindsay; brothers, Vergil and Vance Lindsay; and sister, Marthena DeBord. Survived by her son Steve McGlothin and wife Carol; daughter, Suzan Dewine; grandchildren, Patrick McGlothin, Kevin McGlothin and wife Jenny, Kristin Finck and husband Adam, and Kim Lawrence and husband Kevin; and great-grandchildren Anna, Graham, Holland, Cooper and Oakleigh. Dot's family wishes to extend special thanks for the loving care she received from the staff of L&L Sweet Home Care. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Bridges Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet 10:45 AM on Friday at Highland Memorial Cemetery for an 11:00 AM graveside service. Memorial

contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Knoxville, 510 W. Main Street, Knoxville, TN 37902. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2019
