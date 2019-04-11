|
|
Dorothy Waggoner Stallard
Maynardville, TN
Dorothy Waggoner Stallard, age 75 of Maynardville passed away on April 10, 2019. She was of the Baptist Faith. She is preceded in death by her parents Jim Waggoner and Thelma Painter, step-mom Nell Waggoner, sister Wilma Coffey, brothers-in-law Frank Coffey, Jack Welch and Seburn Huskey, nieces Crissy Sexton and Debbie Livingston. Survived by son Rich (Margaret) Stallard, daughter Vickie Coffey, grandchildren James (Andrea) Ramirez, Nikki Stallard and (fiance Timothy Niemeyer ), Kyle (Jacqueline) Stallard, Amanda (Ray) Riggs, and Katherine (Thomas) D'Andrea, great-grandchildren Logan Ramirez, Lincoln Ramirez, Grayson Stallard and Gabriella Stallard, grandson Hayden Riggs, brothers Kenneth (Christine) Waggoner, Glen (Wilma) Waggoner, sisters Joann Huskey, Sue (Don) Sexton, and Donna Welch, several nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00pm Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with service to follow, Rev. Ralph Waggoner officiating. Family and friends will meet at 11:30am Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel and proceed to Waggoner Cemetery for a 1:00pm interment. Grandsons and nephew will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the of your choice. Please leave online condolences at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019