Services
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 689-8888
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Watkin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Watkin


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Watkin Obituary
Dorothy Watkin

Knoxville - Watkin, Dorothy Faye 86 of Knoxville, TN passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019. She was a Girl Scout Leader for over 20 years with Tanasi Girl Scout Council. Dorothy was a band Mom from 1970-1974 for Halls High School. She worked outside the home for several years at Halls Flower Shop and the Costume Shop at UT Clarence Brown Theater. Dorothy was also an avid bowler and a member of the Red Hat Society. Her most important role however, was being Mom to not only her family but the neighborhood too. Dorothy was preceded in death by loving husband of 59 years, David Watkin and parents, Herbert "Whitey" and Carrie Lee Emert Hollingsworth. She is survived by children, Sharon (John) Smith, David Watkin; grandchildren, Laura (Zach) Ben-Abdallah, Cydney Watkin; great granddaughter, Brittany Mitchell. Family will receive friends Monday, July 8th from 5-7pm at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home with funeral service following at 7pm. Private Graveside service will take place at Lynnhurst Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to The .

Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home 2300 W. Adair Dr. Knoxville, TN 37918 (865)689-8888. www.berrylynnhurst.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 6 to July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now