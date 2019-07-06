|
Dorothy Watkin
Knoxville - Watkin, Dorothy Faye 86 of Knoxville, TN passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019. She was a Girl Scout Leader for over 20 years with Tanasi Girl Scout Council. Dorothy was a band Mom from 1970-1974 for Halls High School. She worked outside the home for several years at Halls Flower Shop and the Costume Shop at UT Clarence Brown Theater. Dorothy was also an avid bowler and a member of the Red Hat Society. Her most important role however, was being Mom to not only her family but the neighborhood too. Dorothy was preceded in death by loving husband of 59 years, David Watkin and parents, Herbert "Whitey" and Carrie Lee Emert Hollingsworth. She is survived by children, Sharon (John) Smith, David Watkin; grandchildren, Laura (Zach) Ben-Abdallah, Cydney Watkin; great granddaughter, Brittany Mitchell. Family will receive friends Monday, July 8th from 5-7pm at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home with funeral service following at 7pm. Private Graveside service will take place at Lynnhurst Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to The .
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 6 to July 7, 2019