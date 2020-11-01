Dorris Ann Collins
Knoxville - Doris Ann Collins, age 74 of Knoxville, passed away Sunday November 1, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, GW Linkous, and Annie Mae Linkous; stepdaughter Arleen (Tom) Ruchti. Survived by husband Bobbie Gene Collins; sons Kurt (Nicki) Dawson, David (Kristie) Dawson; step daughter Regina (Bill) Miller; grandchildren Taylor Dawson, Evan Dawson, Blake Dawson, Lane Dawson; Step granddaughter April (Josh) Bell; nephew Seth Linkous; step great grandson Nicholas Collins; brother Pete (Gayle) Linkous; sister Mary Jane (Tim) Harvey. Family will receive friends Tuesday November 3, 2020 from 5:00pm-7:00pm at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. Friends and family will meet at 12:45pm at Oak Ridge Memorial Park for a 1:00pm graveside service, Dr. Alan Smith officiating. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com