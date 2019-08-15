Services
Atchley Funeral Home
118 E Main St
Sevierville, TN 37862
(865) 453-2835
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Jones Chapel Cemetery
Dortha Jane Wells "Dot" Pack


1937 - 2019
Dortha Jane Wells "Dot" Pack Obituary
Dortha "Dot" Jane Wells Pack

Sevierville - Dortha "Dot" Jane Wells Pack, 81 of Sevierville, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019.

Dot was a life-long member of Jones Chapel Baptist Church. She also was an avid gardener and loved anything outdoors.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Holbert Atchley Wells; and half-brother, Amos Newman.

She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Richard F. Pack; sons, James Pack (Lisa), and Timothy F. Pack (Jamie Rainwater); special life-long friend, Wanda Patterson; and numerous other friends and family members.

In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made in honor of Dot to either:

Jones Chapel Baptist Church Youth Fund: 797 Flat Creek Rd, Sevierville, TN 37876

OR

Gideons International: P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800

Family and friends will meet 10:30AM Saturday, August 17, 2019 in Jones Chapel Cemetery for graveside service and inurment with Rev. Curtis Wells and Rev. Chuck Craig officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 15, 2019
