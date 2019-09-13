|
|
Dot McManus Montgomery
Knoxville, TN - Dot McManus Montgomery passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019. Dot has been a resident of Knoxville and an active member of Concord United Methodist Church for 47 years. She was born July 7, 1937 in Thomaston, Georgia. On September 13, 1959, she married her elementary and high school classmate and they enjoyed life together until his death in 1998.
She was preceded in death by her husband Albert O. Montgomery, by her parents Hoyal and Ruth McManus, sisters and brothers-in-laws John and Sara Warren of Atlanta, Georgia and Dan and Eleanor Waller of Conyers, Georgia. She is survived by sons and daughters-in-laws Charles and Gaby Montgomery of Hartford, Connecticut, Keith and Tanda Montgomery of Knoxville, Tennessee, and by daughter and son-in-law Lisa and Kenton Jones of London, Kentucky and her wonderful grandchildren and grandson-in-law Morgan Montgomery of New York, New York, Ashley and John Kirkland of Atlanta, Georgia, Kristin Montgomery of Seattle, Washington, Trevor Jones and Trenton Jones of London, Kentucky. She also leaves a niece and several nephews and longtime close friend Karen Crain.
Graveside Service will be at 1:30 pm on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Edgewood Cemetery.The Memorial Service will then be held later that afternoon at 3:00 pm at Concord United Methodist Church with the family to receive friends following.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Concord United Methodist Church Missions Fund, 11020 Roane Dr, Knoxville, TN 37934, https://www.concordumc.com/give/.
Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019