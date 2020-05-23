Services
Knoxville - Dottie Campbell-Edmonds, 75, of Knoxville, TN went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 22nd after an extended illness.

Dottie raised her son in Knoxville and worked in the mortgage business and served as an executive secretary for numerous firms. She loved camping, shopping and annual reunions with her female cousins.

She is preceded in death by her father and mother, Walter Alexander Ferguson and Ethel Hubbard Ferguson, and her sister, Barbara Quin.

Dottie is survived by her husband, Paul Edmonds, of Knoxville; son and daughter-in-law, Loren Campbell and Cerri Campbell of Knoxville; granddaughters, Mackenzie Darling of Nashville, Trintge Campbell of Knoxville and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. Additionally, she is survived by stepdaughters, Kristen Stamps of Atlanta, Leslie James and husband Robert James of Knoxville and eleven step grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Click Funeral Home and Cremations is serving the family of Dottie Campbell-Edmonds. www.clickfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 23 to May 24, 2020
