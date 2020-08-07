1/1
Doug Bryant
Doug Bryant

Knoxville - Bryant, C. Douglas, age 63 of Knoxville, TN passed away Friday August 7, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. Doug retired from Denso in January of this year, he was a board member of the Volunteer Rifle and Pistol Club, and was also on the board of the Tennessee Wildlife Federation. He loved spending time with his family, friends and his four legged co-pilots. Anyone who had the pleasure of knowing him would agree he was an excellent husband, father, and friend. Doug is preceded in death by his furry companion, Sadie; his father, Clarence Bryant; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Glen and Reda Needham; and very special friends, Boulos and Evone Saah. He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Sherry Bryant; son, Tyler (Lauren) Bryant; daughter, Andrea (Austin) Newman; grandson, Sam Meyers, and his golden doodle, Belle. Also surviving him are his mom and step-dad, Thelma and Donald Beeler; sisters, Lori, Tammy, Debbie and Teresa; as well as brothers, Steve and Denny. Doug is also survived by his special friends that have became family; Eddie and Nancy Saah, Randy and Gail Cunningham, Mac and Clarinda Phillips, and their extended families. His work family at Denso also. Due to external circumstances, the family will be doing a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Union County Human Society at P.O. Box 625 Maynardville, TN 37807. Doug's sitting up there now with Sadie, his hat pulled low over his eyes, and a big glass of wine.

Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
