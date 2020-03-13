Services
Trinity Funeral Home, LLC
228 Main St.
Maynardville, TN 37807
(865) 992-5002
Interment
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
12:45 PM
Hansard Chapel Methodist Church Cemetery
Doug Harmon

Doug Harmon Obituary
Doug Harmon

Knoxville - Doug Harmon - age 72 formerly of Maynardville, passed away March 12, 2020 peacefully at home.

He is survived by his wife, Becky Harmon; daughters, Brenda Harmon and Melissa Messer; stepdaughter, Nancy McCarty; several grandchildren, great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will meet at 12:45 p.m., Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Hansard Chapel Methodist Church Cemetery for a 1:00 p.m. interment. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Doug Harmon. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020
