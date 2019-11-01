Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Vaughn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas B. Vaughn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Douglas B. Vaughn Obituary
Douglas B. Vaughn

Knoxville - Douglas Boyd Vaughn - age 59, of Knoxville passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019. He was a U.S. Coast Guard Veteran. He is survived by his sisters, Ginger (Ronnie) Watson and Debbie (David) Waddell; nephews, Ray (Gidget) Vaughn and their children, Todd (Jennifer) Daniel and their children, and David (Jessica) Waddell II. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at UT Medical Center for the excellent care he received during his stay. Arrangements are private. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bridges Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -