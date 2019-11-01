|
|
Douglas B. Vaughn
Knoxville - Douglas Boyd Vaughn - age 59, of Knoxville passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019. He was a U.S. Coast Guard Veteran. He is survived by his sisters, Ginger (Ronnie) Watson and Debbie (David) Waddell; nephews, Ray (Gidget) Vaughn and their children, Todd (Jennifer) Daniel and their children, and David (Jessica) Waddell II. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at UT Medical Center for the excellent care he received during his stay. Arrangements are private. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4, 2019