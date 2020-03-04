|
Douglas Clark Blair
Knoxville - Mr. Douglas C. Blair Sr. 83 of Solway, TN, a long time Lyons View Community resident, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday February 29, 2020. A faithful member of Lomax Temple AME Zion Church, where he served as Trustee, Deacon and craftsman until his illness.
Preceded in death by his wife Mary Blair and daughter's Fay Denise and Valencia (Vicky) Blair. Mother, Ester May Blair; Father, Lester R. Valentine Sr., Brothers; Clifford Blair, Charles Cash and Donnie Cash; Mother in law, Rachel Holloway.
He leaves to cherish his memory, Children; Marilyn Blair, Lorraine Blair, Douglas (Lisa) Blair, Victor (Mary) Blair; Sister, Marian V. Winton, Sister in laws, Lena Holloway, Elizabeth Holloway and Rose Blair; Brother in law Jerry Holloway. 14 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held Friday March 6, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at Lomax Temple AME Zion Church, Knoxville, with Pastor Mark Green, officiating. Family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service. Interment, Monday March 9, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, John Sevier Hwy, Knoxville. Final arrangements entrusted to Foothills Funeral Home, Maryville. www.foothillsfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020