Services
Foothills Funeral Home - Maryville
910 Lincoln Road
Maryville, TN 37804
865-984-9485
For more information about
Douglas Blair
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Lomax Temple AME Zion Church
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
6:00 PM
Lomax Temple AME Zion Church
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Interment
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
9:30 AM
Tennessee Veterans Cemetery,
John Sevier Hwy,
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Blair
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Clark Blair

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Douglas Clark Blair Obituary
Douglas Clark Blair

Knoxville - Mr. Douglas C. Blair Sr. 83 of Solway, TN, a long time Lyons View Community resident, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday February 29, 2020. A faithful member of Lomax Temple AME Zion Church, where he served as Trustee, Deacon and craftsman until his illness.

Preceded in death by his wife Mary Blair and daughter's Fay Denise and Valencia (Vicky) Blair. Mother, Ester May Blair; Father, Lester R. Valentine Sr., Brothers; Clifford Blair, Charles Cash and Donnie Cash; Mother in law, Rachel Holloway.

He leaves to cherish his memory, Children; Marilyn Blair, Lorraine Blair, Douglas (Lisa) Blair, Victor (Mary) Blair; Sister, Marian V. Winton, Sister in laws, Lena Holloway, Elizabeth Holloway and Rose Blair; Brother in law Jerry Holloway. 14 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held Friday March 6, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at Lomax Temple AME Zion Church, Knoxville, with Pastor Mark Green, officiating. Family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service. Interment, Monday March 9, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, John Sevier Hwy, Knoxville. Final arrangements entrusted to Foothills Funeral Home, Maryville. www.foothillsfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -