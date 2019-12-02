|
Douglas E. Cox
Knoxville - Douglas E Cox,age 65 of Knoxville,TN, passed away peacefully Thursday November 28,2019 at Parkwest Hospital;. He was a life long resident of the Karns Communty, gradate of Karns High School and retired from Oak Ridge Labs. He as the founding member of the Knoxville Gold Wing Road Riders Assoc. Chapter B and President of Summer Knght Cruisers, classic car club of Karns, TN. He is survived by his loving wife Cindy, daughter Alaina, grandchildren Logan and Shealynn, his beloved "The 6 pack", extended family and many friends. Celebration of life to be announced at a later date. Arrangements by East Tennessee Mortuary Service.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 2 to Dec. 6, 2019