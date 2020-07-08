Douglas E. McCall
Knoxville - Douglas E. McCall, age 97, of Knoxville, TN passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020.
Douglas was a member of West Emory Presbyterian Church for 36 years and a member of the Lion's Club for 20 years. He attended Lonesome Pine Country Club and was an avid golfer. He was a veteran of World War II, and was employed by Exxon Mobile for 36 ½ years.
He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Louise B. McCall; sons, Ron McCall and wife, Linda, of Norton, VA; Robert McCall and wife, Belinda of Knoxville, TN; grandchildren, Mike McCall (Jennifer), Karen Ramey (James), Sarah Fortney (Stephen); great-grandchildren, Allison Ramey, Harper McCall, Carter Ramey, and Graham Fortney.
A private graveside service will be held 2:00 pm, Sunday, July 12, 2020 at West Emory Presbyterian Church with Rev. Brynne Crowe officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to West Emory Presbyterian Church, 1035 Emory Church Rd, Knoxville, TN 37922.
Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel.
