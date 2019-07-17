|
Douglas Eckard Sr.
Knoxville - Douglas Ely Eckard Sr., age 73 of Halls passed away peacefully at his home on July 16, 2019. He was of the Baptist faith. Preceded in death by parents Clyde and Nola Eckard; first wife Shirley Eckard; father-in-law and mother-in-law Raymond and Minnie Patterson. Survived by wife Janice Eckard; son and daughter-in-law Douglas and Stacy Eckard; stepson and step-daughter-in-law Chad and Sherry Carr; step-son Michael Carr; 5 grandchildren whom he loved so much; sister Dorothy Morrell. Family and friends will meet 10:45am Friday, July 19, 2019, at Lynnhurst Cemetery for an 11:00am graveside service. Please leave online condolences at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 17 to July 18, 2019