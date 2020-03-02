|
|
Douglas Eugene Jennings
Knoxville - Douglas Eugene Jennings, age 82, of Knoxville, TN, formerly of Roanoke, VA, went to be with his Lord and Savior on February 29, 2020 at West Hills Health and Rehab. Douglas was a faithful member of Central Baptist Church of Bearden, where he loved blessing others with his voice. He served in the Marine Reserves before serving in the Air Force for 4 years. Doug was also an avid fan of all UT sports. He had a love and passion for his family, and was especially proud of his grandchildren. Doug was a great encourager and his eternal optimism and infectious laugh will be sorely missed. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rosa and Elwood Jennings; twin brother, Donald Jennings; and sister, Dorothy Atkinson. Doug is survived by his loving spouse of 53 years, Carol Jennings; sons, Michael Jennings, and Greg (Lindsey) Jennings; grandchildren, Zach, Peyton, Allyson, and Blake Jennings; brother, Richard (Rachel) Jennings. The family would like to acknowledge Dr. Nathan and Candice Smith, Melissa Linebarger Tesch, and Amanda Mayes of UT Hospice and the Wednesday Morning Men's Group and Sunday School Class 5B. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 5 from 4:00 - 6:00 pm at Central Baptist Church of Bearden, with a service immediately following, Dr. Wade Bibb and Dr. James McCluskey officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020