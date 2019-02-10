Services
Click Funeral Home - Farragut Chapel
11915 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37922
(865) 671-6100
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Neumann Catholic Church
Douglas Irvin "Doug" Galloway, age 66, of Philadelphia Tn passed away Monday morning, Jan 28th, 2019.

Doug was a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church. Doug had owned and operated Cedar Row Nursery in Knoxville TN since 1982. Doug was a past winner of the TNA Nurseryman of the year award in 1991. Doug enjoyed woodworking, fishing, camping, hiking and going to the beach. His father was in the Navy, so he lived in many different places, but his most memorable place was Kwajalen Atoll Island in the south pacific.

He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Lucy Galloway.

Doug is survived by his wife of 41 years Jane Galloway: children Christy (Tracy) Cope, Nick (Kellie) Galloway, David Galloway, Brad (Kathy) Galloway, grandchildren, Andrea, John, and Isabella; sister Elaine (Wayne) Landman; brothers Joel Galloway and Brad Galloway; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb 22 at the Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel with a rosary to follow.

A mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday Feb 23rd at St. John Neumann Catholic Church with Father Joe Reed celebrant.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to St. Vincent de Paul Society 2560 Hirst Cir, Lenoir City, TN 37772. Notes and Cards can be sent to 27100 West Lee Hwy Philadelphia Tn 37846.

Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel, 11915 Kingston Pike is serving the Galloway family. www.clickfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 10 to Feb. 16, 2019
