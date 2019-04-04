|
Douglas Jay Wright
Knoxville, TN
Douglas Jay Wright, born in Knoxville, May 5, 1946 passed away on April 1, 2019. He was a successful, self-made entrepreneur who started and made prosperous several businesses over his career. His most successful business was Rite Incorporated which he owned and operated for 30 years. He grew Rite Incorporated into a successful business. He started and owned Rite Incorporated himself with one truck and grew the business to employ 20 people full time and operated 14 trucks. He retired at the age of 60 and went back to school and earned an AAS in Marketing in 2008 from Walters State Community College, graduated from Central High School and had an Honorable Discharge from the Navy on June 7, 1963. Douglas attended and was a member of Knoxville First Baptist Church for over 30 years and previously had attended Green Hills Baptist Church in Greeneville, TN. He was also a member of the Moose Lodge. Preceded in death by wife, Jackie Wright; parents, George E. And Bethel Wright. Survived by son and daughter-in-law, Timothy Douglas and Joyce Wright; grandson, Timothy Garrett Wright; granddaughter, Brittney Jane Wright; brothers and sister-in-law, Jim Wright, Tommy Wright and wife Barbara, and Mike Wright; nephews and nieces, Brian Wright (Jamie), Cynthia Fort, Ken Wright (Linda), and Tammie Lambdin (Vincent). The family will receive friends from 5 - 7 pm Friday at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Drive. The graveside service will be Saturday at 11 am at Lynnhurst Cemetery. Rev. Tom King will officiate. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019