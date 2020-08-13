Douglas Kent Bledsoe
Powell - Douglas Kent Bledsoe, age 69 of Powell, TN, went to be with the Lord August 12, 2020. Son of the late Leonard and Maxine Bledsoe of Powell, TN. He was a US Army veteran and a member of Dante Baptist Church. Doug worked in the entertainment industry for 30+ years. He was a Kingston coal ash disaster relief worker, as well as, a member of the Teamsters Union 519. He was an avid cattleman and member of the American British White Park Association, where he served as president and board member. He also enjoyed racing and spending time with his nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Carolyn and Ken Wright. He is survived by his wife of 38 years Johnnie; brothers Ronnie (Julie), Michael (Suzie), and David (Virginia) Whitsell; sisters Susie (Bob) Ludlam; many nieces, nephews, special friends, and his canine companion Ranger. Family will receive friends 4:00-6:00pm Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Dante Baptist Church, 314 Brown Drive Knoxville, TN, with service to follow at 6:00pm, Rev. Lee Murphy officiating. Family and friends will meet at 1:15pm Monday, August 17, 2020, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel and proceed to East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery on John Sevier Highway for a 2:00pm committal service. Military Honors will be provided by East Tennessee Veterans Honor Guard. Pallbearers: Kenny Wright, Adam Wright, Mike Bledsoe, Garrett Bledsoe, Phillip Crick, and Stan Hill. Honorary Pallbearers: Ronnie Bledsoe and David Whitsell. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com