1/1
Douglas Kent Bledsoe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Douglas Kent Bledsoe

Powell - Douglas Kent Bledsoe, age 69 of Powell, TN, went to be with the Lord August 12, 2020. Son of the late Leonard and Maxine Bledsoe of Powell, TN. He was a US Army veteran and a member of Dante Baptist Church. Doug worked in the entertainment industry for 30+ years. He was a Kingston coal ash disaster relief worker, as well as, a member of the Teamsters Union 519. He was an avid cattleman and member of the American British White Park Association, where he served as president and board member. He also enjoyed racing and spending time with his nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Carolyn and Ken Wright. He is survived by his wife of 38 years Johnnie; brothers Ronnie (Julie), Michael (Suzie), and David (Virginia) Whitsell; sisters Susie (Bob) Ludlam; many nieces, nephews, special friends, and his canine companion Ranger. Family will receive friends 4:00-6:00pm Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Dante Baptist Church, 314 Brown Drive Knoxville, TN, with service to follow at 6:00pm, Rev. Lee Murphy officiating. Family and friends will meet at 1:15pm Monday, August 17, 2020, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel and proceed to East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery on John Sevier Highway for a 2:00pm committal service. Military Honors will be provided by East Tennessee Veterans Honor Guard. Pallbearers: Kenny Wright, Adam Wright, Mike Bledsoe, Garrett Bledsoe, Phillip Crick, and Stan Hill. Honorary Pallbearers: Ronnie Bledsoe and David Whitsell. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Dante Baptist Church
Send Flowers
AUG
16
Service
06:00 PM
Dante Baptist Church
Send Flowers
AUG
17
Funeral
01:15 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
17
Committal
02:00 PM
East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved