Douglas P. Trout Obituary
Douglas P Trout

Knoxville - Douglas P. Trout, age 67 passed away January 15, 2020. Born in Columbus, Ohio, and raised in Hillsboro, Ohio, Doug loved his family, enjoyed being outdoors, and loved to travel. Doug is survived by his wife of 45 years, Nancy, two daughters Sarah and Heather and one grandson, Owen of Columbus, Ohio and one sister-in-law, Karen Trout of Hillsboro, Ohio. He had a long and successful career in law enforcement, national security and emergency management. Doug's career spanned over 40 years working national issues from locations in Ohio, Washington, Texas and Tennessee. He held a B.S. Degree in Criminal Justice and certification from the FBI Academy. His experience included security-related and emergency management roles, as well as program management on issues related to oversight of protective force operations, tactical operations, emergency management, and the integration and analysis of physical security systems for protecting strategic assets.

A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, January 25. 2020 2:00 PM at the Cathedral of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, 711 So. Northshore Dr., Knoxville, TN.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that remembrances in Doug's name be sent to the East Tennessee Children's Hospital or Friends of the Smokies.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
