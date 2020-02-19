|
Douglas Sample Brown
Morton Grove, IL - Douglas Sample Brown, age 58, of Morton Grove, IL, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020. Doug was born March 12, 1961 in Natchez, MS. He graduated from Mississippi State University with a B.S. Degree in Computer Science and worked in Information Technology for many years. Doug had a passion for music, he was a drummer, played guitar, and loved attending live concerts. Following his passions gave him an opportunity to travel the world and meet the love of his life, Cris Noll. Survived by the love of his life, Cris Noll (Morton Grove, IL); father, Russell O. Brown (Knoxville); brother, Edward A. Brown and wife Virginia (Savannah, GA), D. Russell Brown and wife Melba (Keller, TX); sister, Patricia E. Davis and husband Robert (Sherman, TX); step-brother, John Ratcliff and wife Mary (Shreveport, LA); step-sister, Beth Batey (San Antonio, TX); near sister(s)-in-law Carolyn Johnson and husband James (Algonquin, IL) and Martha Noll and husband Steve Hess (Island Lake, IL), aunts, Jerry Sample and Sandra Turner both of Knoxville; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends. Special thanks to the Doctors and Staff of Kellogg Cancer Center; Silverado/Auberge Orchard Park; and Northshore Evanston Hospital 5th Floor South Searle for the loving care given to Doug. The family will receive friends from 9 - 10 am Saturday with the funeral service to follow at Berry Lynnhust Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Dr., Knoxville, TN 37918. Interment will follow in Lynnhurst Cemetery. Pallbearers are John Ratcliff, John Sample, Jr., Steve Brown, Michael Brown, Reggie Keaton, and Bob Crye. Memorial donations may be made to Northshore Brain Tumor Fund, https://foundation.northshore.org/neuroonc. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020