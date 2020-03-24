|
|
Douglas W. Greene (Doug)
Knoxville - Douglas W. Greene (Doug), age 64 of Knoxville, TN passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at his home. Doug was a member of the Sheet Metal Workers Local #5 for 45 years. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert B. Greene. He is survived by his wife of 42 years Sherry Greene, sons and daughters-in-laws, Shaun and Jamie Greene, Pastor Josh and Brittany Greene, grandchildren, Nathan, Avery, Jacob, and Maddison Greene, mother, Blanche Greene, sister, Cheryl Seaton, nieces, Jennifer Jones and Crystal Burnette. Due to current health concerns friends may call at their convenience from 9:00 am until 4:00 pm Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel. Graveside service will be private. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2020