Services
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Greene
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas W. (Doug) Greene

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Douglas W. (Doug) Greene Obituary
Douglas W. Greene (Doug)

Knoxville - Douglas W. Greene (Doug), age 64 of Knoxville, TN passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at his home. Doug was a member of the Sheet Metal Workers Local #5 for 45 years. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert B. Greene. He is survived by his wife of 42 years Sherry Greene, sons and daughters-in-laws, Shaun and Jamie Greene, Pastor Josh and Brittany Greene, grandchildren, Nathan, Avery, Jacob, and Maddison Greene, mother, Blanche Greene, sister, Cheryl Seaton, nieces, Jennifer Jones and Crystal Burnette. Due to current health concerns friends may call at their convenience from 9:00 am until 4:00 pm Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel. Graveside service will be private. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -